Axa S.A. Acquires 265,443 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,443 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.