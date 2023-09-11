Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,855,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,889 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $1,460,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

