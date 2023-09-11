Axa S.A. Has $43.85 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $43,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $705,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 652,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

