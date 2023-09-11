Axa S.A. Has $44.58 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $958.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $945.02 and a 200 day moving average of $908.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.