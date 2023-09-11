Axa S.A. Has $44.63 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896,071 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of Bentley Systems worth $44,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,710,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 911,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,896 shares of company stock worth $10,913,964. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.02 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

