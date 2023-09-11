Axa S.A. Purchases 3,788 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $52,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

GWW stock opened at $689.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $733.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

