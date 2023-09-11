Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of Kroger worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

