Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,856 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.