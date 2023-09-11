Axa S.A. Sells 124,882 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,882 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

