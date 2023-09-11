Axa S.A. Sells 4,525 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.29 and its 200-day moving average is $455.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.