Axa S.A. Sells 499,725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 499,725 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

