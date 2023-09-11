Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $42,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

