BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $690.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $705.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

