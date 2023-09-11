Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 87.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,916,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 106.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,659,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

