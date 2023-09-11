Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,932. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $901.63.

FICO stock opened at $899.72 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $916.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $847.43 and its 200 day moving average is $772.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

