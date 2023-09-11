Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

