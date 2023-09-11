Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $184.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

