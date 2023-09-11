Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 275,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Comcast by 32.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 180,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $447,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.