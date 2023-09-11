Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

