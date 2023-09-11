Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after buying an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

