Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 65.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

