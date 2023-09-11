Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total transaction of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,937.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

