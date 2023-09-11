ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

