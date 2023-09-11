Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $551.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

