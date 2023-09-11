Dodge & Cox Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $185.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

