Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Position Lifted by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of Domo worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Domo Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Domo stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $394.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
