Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Insider Sells $97,920.90 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,824.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $135,423.73.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $3,983,927.20.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after buying an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.