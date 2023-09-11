Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $771.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $782.57 and its 200-day moving average is $741.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

