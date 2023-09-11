Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.52% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

