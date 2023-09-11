Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

