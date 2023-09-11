Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.02 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

