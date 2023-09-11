Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Purchases $34,930.56 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

