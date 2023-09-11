Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 5,065 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

