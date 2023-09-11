Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 156 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $19,232,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $282.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.