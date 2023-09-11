Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Unity Software by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.9 %

U stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

