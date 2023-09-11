Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

