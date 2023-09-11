Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $436.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

