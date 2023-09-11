Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,152 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $83.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

