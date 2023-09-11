Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 117 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LULU opened at $396.36 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.17.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.