Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 121 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $158.36 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

