Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 277 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $163.77 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.