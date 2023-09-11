Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 346 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,273,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,469,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 74,965.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 131,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 115,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

