Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,732 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

