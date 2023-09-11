Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $83,959.50 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,854,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $83,583.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 1.4 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

