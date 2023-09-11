Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $690.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $705.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

