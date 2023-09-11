Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $185.78 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

