Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

