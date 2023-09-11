Granahan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,352 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Health Catalyst worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.