Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Arcus Biosciences worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $21.38 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

