Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,081 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ambarella worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $114,119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,603,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,047,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $113,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $408,817.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,120. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

